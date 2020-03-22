|
JOHNSON, Jr., Sandy Sandy Ollie Johnson, Jr., age 85 of Lilburn passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his home. Born and raised in Norcross, Georgia. Sandy graduated from Norcross High School. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force and served during the Korean War. He later attended trade school at Piedmont Technical College in Clarkston, Georgia, and went on to work in the tooling department of Lockheed Martin Aeronautical Co. for over 30 years, retiring in 2000. He and his wife Lena have lived in Lilburn for the past 44 years. Sandy was outgoing and friendly, and was said to have "never met a stranger". He loved working with his hands, and was a talented woodworker and remodeler. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lena R. Johnson; daughters and their spouses; Tam Johnson (Jeff Burns) of Lilburn, Yvette and Randy Yancey of Winder, and Michelle and Nelson Wade of Loganville; grandchildren, Christy Thompson and husband Adam, Alicia Booker and husband Josh, Joey McConnell and wife Jennifer, Cory Yancey, Miranda Yancey, Rani and Ryleigh Wade; great grandchildren, Niyah Thompson, Easton and Weston Booker, J.P. and Jayden McConnell; brothers and sisters in-law, Hilton and Nancy Johnson of Duluth and James and Ginger Johnson of Atlanta. Sandy was preceded in death by his parents, Sandy Ollie Johnson, Sr. and Pearl Keady Johnson. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Sandy Ollie Johnson, Jr. may be made to the at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/. On-line condolences may be made at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2020