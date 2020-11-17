1/1
Sara Alterman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALTERMAN (COHEN), Sara

Sara Cohen Alterman was a beautiful woman in all of the ways that beauty is defined. She died on Nov. 15 at the age of 102, in her Atlanta home.

The daughter of Molly and Abraham Cohen, Sara was born Nov. 26, 1917, and grew up in Atlanta. Sara graduated from Commercial High School with a degree in fashion design at the age of 17, when she married husband David.

Sara worked throughout her youth, from Jack's 5 & Dime to Rich's Department store. As Dave helped build Alterman Foods and Big Apple-Food Giant, she focused on raising their children and volunteering in the Atlanta Jewish community. She was a longtime leader in Ahavath Achim Synagogue's Sisterhood and Hadassah's Atlanta chapter, in addition to serving a number of organizations: Women's Division of Jewish Federation to membership at Breman Museum, JF&CS, MJCCA, NCJW and more. In her mid-80s, Sarah became a bat mitzvah at AA Synagogue.

Sara is remembered by her children, Phyllis and Dr. Richard Franco, Richard and Marty Alterman, and Stephen Alterman and Marci Ball, as well as 13 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to Ahavath Achim Synagogue or Congregation Beth Tefillah. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved