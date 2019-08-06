Services
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
PAYTON, Sara Maudine Sara Maudine (Barrett) Payton, age 79 of Snellville, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in the Snellville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Ralph Baker officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Sara was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, William Troy Payton, Jr., in 2009; and parents, Hoyt and Modine (Samples) Barrett. She is survived by her daughter, Gale Puett of Dawsonville; son, Tommy Payton of Lawrenceville; son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Kristine Payton of Snellville; sisters, Floy Ann Jackson of Tybee Island and Betty Stanger of VA; brother, Eddie Barrett of Loganville; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous family and friends. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 6, 2019
