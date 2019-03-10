BURTON, Sara C. 1927-2019 Sara Cole Felton Burton died at home in Huntsville, Alabama, on January 13, 2019. She was born August 17, 1927, in Ramer, Alabama, to Arthur Cole and Sarah King Felton. Sara grew up on the family farm outside Montgomery, Alabama, and was a graduate of Eutaw High School, Eutaw, Alabama. In spite of her modest background, throughout her life she traveled extensively around the world. Sara was especially fond of ocean cruises, having sailed the seven seas, literally, with her late husbands, William J.G. McKim (Lt. Col. US Army) and John Howard Burton (Capt. US Navy). As the wife of two retired military officers, Sara served as the National President of the Reserve Officers Association League, the official affiliate of the Congressionally-chartered Reserve Officers Association that represents the interests of family members of active and retired Reserve military officers. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and actively researched her family tree. She enjoyed dancing, fine dining and cooking, and was a long-time fan of Turner Classic Movies. Sara never met a stranger and lived life to the fullest. Sara is predeceased by her siblings, Olivia Kennedy, Mary Rushing, Sue Coleman, James Felton, and June Lindsey. Among her survivors are her son Robert Kennedy (Joanna) of Atlanta, Georgia; and two grandchildren, Pamela Kennedy of Washington DC; and Sean Kennedy of Atlanta, Georgia. She was proud of her successful children and grandchildren. Sara is interred beside her late husband Capt. John Burton at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, California. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary