DEASON, Sara Sara Crowder Deason, age 72, of Tucker, GA. passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The daughter of a military contractor, Sara grew up in many cities in the Northern U.S. including Minot, ND, Duluth, MN and Wheaton, IL. Sara moved to Atlanta in the early 1960's and settled in Tucker, GA. where she lived for the past 52 years. She worked for Carlton Glover Insurance and later worked as a C.F.O. for Exterior Expressions, Inc.. She loved playing contract bridge, watching movies, and game shows including her favorites, Jeopardy and Cash Cab. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Sara is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Leon and Nancy Crowder. She will be greatly missed by her sons, David M. Deason (Joy) and Thomas Brent Deason; and her brother, David Crowder. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448 5757. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary