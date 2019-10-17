|
HORNE, Sara P. Sara P. Horne, 77, of Winder, GA, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Life Care Center in Lawrenceville, GA. Mrs. Horne was born in Decatur, GA, on December 16, 1941 to the late Margaret (Skelton) and Carl Franks Lyons. She is survived by four step-children, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren as well as her two sisters. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack; her parents; four sisters and four brothers. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10 AM to 11 AM at A.S. Turner and & Son's Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA. A funeral service will follow at 11 AM, in the Chapel of the funeral home. Interment to immediately follow at Eternal Hill Cemetery, Snellville, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 17, 2019