INGRAM, Sara Chaffin "Rara" Sara "RARA" Chaffin Ingram, 93, of Tucker passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Born in McDonough, Ga on Thursday, October 29, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Alonza and Evelyn Gillespie Chaffin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Waites Ingram, Sr.; sister Elizabeth Foster; brother-in-law Grady Foster; son-in-law David E. Tagart, Jr.; and granddaughter Rachel Michelle Ingram, and her dear friend and companion Mr. Searcy Garrison, Jr. She was co-owner of an insurance company where she served as Treasurer. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Tucker, GA. Survivors include daughter Gwen Tagart of Lawrenceville, GA; son, Waites (Kay) Ingram Borden, In; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. A Celebration of Life service will be 3 PM Sunday, August 11 in the chapel of Wages & Sons Funeral Home Stone Mountain Chapel with Pastor Katie Christie officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 PM until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society at 981 Howell Mill Road NW , Atlanta, Georgia 30318. Wages & Sons Stone Mountain Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.WagesandSons.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 8, 2019
