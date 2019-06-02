Resources More Obituaries for Sara KINARD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sara KINARD

Obituary Condolences Flowers KINARD, Sara Wallace Jones Sara Elizabeth Wallace Jones Kinard passed away peacefully in her sleep May 30, 2019. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 18, 1926, the daughter of the late Aaron Benjamin and Eltas Amanda Griffith Wallace. She was educated in Atlanta until Eleventh grade when her family moved to Columbus, Georgia. There she met Charles C. Jones and they were married at Rose Hill United Methodist in 1946. They were very active members at Rose Hill Methodist Church. In 1961 the Jones family, now including sons Charles Gary and Edward Kenneth, moved to Athens, Georgia. Already an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan, she enjoyed living in the Classic City. In 1965 the family moved to Atlanta, where she was very active at Oak Grove United Methodist Church and did volunteer work at Oak Grove Elementary School and Lakeside High School. After moving to Sandy Springs, she joined Sandy Springs United Methodist Church where she was an active member of the United Methodist Women and the Joy Class and a volunteer at the church office. She was also a Docent at the Governor's Mansion, a member of Northside Hospital Auxiliary, Daughters of the American Revolution and Georgia Power Ambassadors. She enjoyed bridge, her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchild, and her many friends. She is predeceased by her first husband of 50 years, Charles C. Jones. After his death, she later married Will L. Kinard, Sr. and they lived a happy life until her death. She is survived by her husband, Will L. Kinard. Sr., her son Charles Gary Jones of Sandy Springs, Georgia, her son and daughter-in-law, Edward Kenneth and Katherine Hathcock Jones of Roswell, Georgia, granddaughter Katherine Jones Cain, her husband Scott Cain, and great granddaughter Charlotte Elizabeth Cain of Roswell, Georgia, grandson Andrew Parker Jones, his wife Shannon Larsen Jones of Madison, Georgia, her sister Helen Wallace Richards and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Her Life will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11 AM at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 86 Mount Vernon Highway NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Memorial Garden, Sandy Springs United Methodist Church. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 2 to June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries