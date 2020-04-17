Services
KINNARD (MALONEY), Sara F. Sara F. Maloney Kinnard, age 100, of Woodstock, GA, died on Friday, April 10, 2020. Private graveside service was held at Eidson Family Cemetery in Doraville, GA, on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Sara was an extraordinary homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mariel Kinnard, and daughter-in-law Ellen Kinnard. She is survived by their sons, Gene Kinnard and Al (Anna) Kinnard, her grandsons James (Lori) Kinnard, Andy Kinnard, Scott (Jo) Kinnard, Chris (Andrea) Kinnard, Karl (Brandy) Kinnard, her great-grandchildren Brendan, Will (Elizabeth), Ashlyn (Stratton), and Spencer, and her great-great grandchildren, Emma, Griffin, and Weston. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Peachtree Corners ARP Church, 5918 Spalding Drive, Norcross, GA. 30092 Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com or mailed to James Kinnard at 4651 Outlook Place Marietta, GA 30066. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770.448.5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 17, 2020
