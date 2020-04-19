|
|
RIPY, Dr. Sara Louise Dr. Sara Louise Ripy died of natural causes on April 10, 2020, at Arbor Terrace in Decatur, Georgia. She was born on July 22, 1924, to Robert and Flora Witherspoon Ripy in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Her parents and two brothers, Howard Ripy and Ben Ripy, predeceased her. Her nieces Sara Harvey, who was named for her, and Margaret Daley and a nephew, Howard Ripy, survive her. Sara had a distinguished academic career. She graduated from Randolph-Macon Woman's College with Honors and was elected a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Sara received her Master's and Ph.D. degrees in Mathematics from the University of Kentucky. Although her family encouraged her to go into industry after she received her doctorate, she knew her heart was in education. Sara taught at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, for a year and enjoyed her experience there, but she quickly decided the climate was too cold. She was hired in 1958 as an Assistant Professor of Mathematics at Agnes Scott College and retired from the college as a Professor of Mathematics in 1989 after 31 years of devoted service to the college. During her tenure at Agnes Scott, she held numerous leadership roles, including Chair of the Mathematics Department, Chair of the Admissions Committee, and Treasurer of the Phi Beta Kappa Chapter. Sara was a devoted professor. There are many stories at Agnes Scott of her helping students to understand mathematical principles and complete their assignments. Sara was patient, generous and tenacious. She was legendary for giving "C----" to students to keep them encouraged with their studies; the students were very appreciative of her kindness. Although a shy person, she really enjoyed her students and colleagues. She was a member of the BYOS, Bring Your Own Steak club, a group of women professors and colleagues who brought their own steak and had dinner together every Saturday night in one of their homes. She told many stories about her group of friends and their Saturday night dinners and travels. Sadly, she was the last surviving member of this legendary group. Beside her friends, Sara enjoyed bourbon and University of Kentucky basketball. Sara's family were fourth-generation distillers in Kentucky and Old Ripy Bourbon was her family's bourbon. Old Ripy was sold to a major international distiller several years ago, and they stopped making Old Ripy. Several years ago a special batch was made, and her niece and a former student sent her bottles. She was so happy to have another sip of her family's bourbon. She was a proud Kentuckian and watched every Kentucky basketball that she could. Everyone at Arbor Terrace knew she was a Kentuckian, and her TV was programmed so she could watch the basketball games at night in bed. When the season was canceled because of the virus, she was very disappointed. Sara spent the last eight years at Arbor Terrace in Decatur. She so enjoyed the bingo, auctions, trivia and musical performances. Her tablemates were special friends, and she had some grand birthday parties there. A special thanks to Sheri Chastain and Norma Bailey, who were exceptional caregivers for Sara during the last years of her life. No one could have asked for better care or friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be given to Agnes Scott College, 141 East College Avenue, Decatur, Georgia 30030. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home & Crematory, Decatur, GA
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020