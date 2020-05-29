SCHOENBERG (JAY), Sara Sara Jay Schoenberg, daughter, sister, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at home on May 9, 2020, at the age of 88. Sara was born in Buford, GA, to William and Ruth Jay. After growing up and attending school in Buford, she studied at UGA before moving to Atlanta and meeting the love of her life, Arthur Schoenberg. An avid needle pointer and excellent cook, Sara was devoted to raising her children and supporting her husband. Sara was predeceased by her beloved husband, Arthur of 66 years in 2019, her parents, and brother, Furman Jay. She is survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Howard Schoenberg, Alan and Emily Schoenberg, Barry Schoenberg, granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Sharon and Brian Whelton, grandson, David Nabers, sister and brother in-law, Zelda and Charles Moog, several nieces and nephews, and close friend of many years, Rhonda Colbert. The family is grateful to caregivers Gladys, Sandra, Mylakia and Mary from Kadan Healthcare for their kind and compassionate care. A service was held at Greenwood Cemetery on May 10, with Rabbi Neil Sandler of Ahavath Achim Synagogue officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store