OWENS, Sara Sara Shelnutt Owens, age 94, passed away peacefully at Pebblebrook of Park Springs, Stone Mountain, GA, on February 28, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was a long time resident of Atlanta and Decatur. Sara was born on January 28, 1925, in Hancock County, GA. She graduated from Greensboro High School, Greensboro, GA, in 1942 and moved to Atlanta. She met Jack, and they married on July 16, 1943. In 1950, she began working for the U.S. Civil Service (Federal Government) as a clerk typist. She transferred to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in 1960. During the 25 years of working at CDC, she held many positions including management positions. When she retired in 1985, she was the only woman who was director of a staff service. She was director of Management Analysis Services and Records Officer of CDC. She was president of the American Records Management Association (ARA) during her career. She was a woman ahead of her time. She and Jack were long-time members of Druid Hills Presbyterian Church and Clairmont Presbyterian Church. Sara served as an Elder at Clairmont Presbyterian Church. Sara and Jack enjoyed square dancing for over 40 years, camping at Lake Lanier and the mountains, and traveling. She was the Ladies Fly Casting Champion of Atlanta in 1951. We would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Pebblebrook at Park Springs and Kindred Hospice for the love and kindness given to Sara and her family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory at 2773 N. Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA, 30033. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons. Burial will be at 3:00 pm at the churchyard cemetery of Galilee Christian Church in Jefferson, GA (2191 Galilee Church Road, 30549). Sara was preceded in death by Jack, her loving husband of 60 years; her parents, Lee and Ruby Shelnutt; and sisters Thelma Fritz, Melba Hull, and Margie Johnson. She is survived by sons, John H., III (Lisa) Owens of Richmond, VA, and Larry (Barbara) Owens of Decatur, GA; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law Joe Johnson, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary