BERGER, Sarah "Sally" Sarah "Sally" Love Herndon Berger, Suwanee, GA, passed away at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Cumming, GA on March 28, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Sally's life will be held at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1350 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Suwanee, GA 30024, on Saturday, April, 13 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Chris Hermansen officiating, followed by a reception in the church fellowship hall. There will be visitation at the church on Friday April 12, from 6-8 PM. Sally was born in Asheville, NC on May 17, 1945 to George A. and Sarah (Sally) Love Montague Herndon. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Episcopal Church in Asheville. She was 73 years old. Sally graduated from Lee Edwards High School in 1963. Following high school and a stint at the Biltmore Dairy Bar, she attended and graduated from St. Andrews Presbyterian College in 1967. After teaching in Charlotte for two years she moved to Atlanta. She earned a Master of Education Degree from Georgia State University. She taught at various Fulton County Elementary and Middle Schools, ending in December, 1986. She then resumed teaching in DeKalb County in November, 1998 until retiring, finally, in 2005. During her 28 years as a teacher she was active in the Fulton County Education Association, serving in several positions and one term as President. Sally was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma International, Zeta Chapter, an educational Sorority. She married blind date, Minnesota farm boy, Floyd Berger on June 15, 1974, and welcomed his son Todd, who was 5 at the time. They adopted Paul who was born in November 1986. He came home on day 2. She was a loving mother to both of them and then to her grandchildren, Lauren, Sophia, and Patrick. Sally was very active in her church. First at St. Luke Lutheran Church for 30 plus years, and then at Epiphany Lutheran Church for the last twelve years. She taught Sunday School and served on the church council and numerous committees at both churches. Her entry in the Halloween "Trunk or Treat" was always notable. Her schedule was filled with various bible study groups and book clubs. She was a member of the Red Hats. She still found time to volunteer in the classrooms and library at the grandchildren's school. She also volunteered at Rainbow Village. Some referred to her as the "Facebook Queen." Sally was preceded in death by her parents, brother Montague, and parents-in-law, Kenneth and Elsie Berger. She is survived by her husband, Floyd of Suwanee, sons Todd(Libbi) of Round Rock, TX, and Paul of Suwanee, brother, Andy(Linda) of Garner NC, sister-in-law, Gayle(Philip) Ernst of Cokato, MN, and mother-in-Law, Carol Berger of Morris, MN. Todd's children, Lauren, Sophia, and Patrick also survive her. In addition there are several nieces and nephews. She was in her glory when surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren. The Cremation Society of GA and I are handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please direct any memorials to Epiphany Lutheran Church or . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2019