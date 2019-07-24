Resources
BLACKSON, Sarah Dianne Sarah Dianne Blackston, age 75, passed away July 15, 2019, at her residence. She was born August 6, 1943, in Mableton, Georgia and a lifelong resident of Clarkdale, GA. She is predeceased by her husband, William David Blackston. Sarah is survived by her son, William Thomas Blackston, daughter in law, Jan Blackston, grandson, William Franklin Blackston and his wife Tiffany Blackston and great-granddaughter, Anna Elizabeth Blackston. A cremation memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 1:00 pm, at Solid Rock Church, 5443 Central Church Rd., Douglasville, Georgia 30135.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 24, 2019
