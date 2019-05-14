Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel
1020 Spring Street NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 876-1022
BRENNAN, Sarah Bass Sarah Bass Brennan, 73, of Roswell, GA, passed away on May 2, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Bass Lee (John) of College Station, TX; her brother Charles David Bass of Hendersonville, NC; her nieces Anne Lee Widdison of Port Orange, FL, Denise Lee Odom (Andy) of Murphy, TX, and Ellen Bass Hoy of Woodstock, GA; and her nephew Samuel Ross Bass of Decatur, GA. A celebration of Sarah's life will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 11:00 AM at H.M. Patterson & Son Spring Hill Chapel at 1020 Spring Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30309. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 14, 2019
