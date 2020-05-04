Services
William Gayleano Murray & Sons Funeral Home
923 McDaniel Street, SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 963-5634
Viewing
Monday, May 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Dixie Hills First Baptist Church
1995 Morehouse Dr
NW Atlanta, GA
View Map
Sarah Butts Obituary
BUTTS, Sarah F. Ms. Sarah F. Butts transitioned on Wednesday April 29, 2020. Homegoing Service will be Tuesday May 5, 2020 at 11AM at Dixie Hills First Baptist Church, 1995 Morehouse Dr., NW Atlanta, GA. Pastor, Rev. Michael E. Sutton, Sr. Viewing will be today from 3 PM - 8 PM, at the ATLANTA CHAPEL. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Services entrusted to William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, ATLANTA CHAPEL, wgmurrayandson.com, 404-963-5634.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 4, 2020
