BUTTS, Sarah F. Ms. Sarah F. Butts transitioned on Wednesday April 29, 2020. Homegoing Service will be Tuesday May 5, 2020 at 11AM at Dixie Hills First Baptist Church, 1995 Morehouse Dr., NW Atlanta, GA. Pastor, Rev. Michael E. Sutton, Sr. Viewing will be today from 3 PM - 8 PM, at the ATLANTA CHAPEL. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Services entrusted to William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, ATLANTA CHAPEL, wgmurrayandson.com, 404-963-5634.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 4, 2020