DORSEY, Sarah Harriet Shankle



On 27 November, 2020, Sarah Harriet Shankle Dorsey died in the comfort of her McDonough, GA home, where she had been in the care of her devoted son, David. She was 84 and had been in declining heath for several years. Sarah was an accomplished woman, starting her career as an IRS keypunch operator and eventually traveling the world as a computer programmer for Coca-Cola. She was the widow of her high school sweetheart, Bobby Dorsey, both of whom grew up in Commerce, GA. They lived and worked in the Atlanta area where they raised four children. She later became the proud grandmother of four grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Terri Dorsey and Tracy Dorsey; her sons, S.M. Dorsey and David Dorsey; and her grandchildren, Paden Dorsey, Rachel Dorsey, Evan Fannin and Denny Schoch. Sarah will be laid to rest in Commerce by her immediate family, with a memorial service scheduled when Covid allows.



