GEARINGER, Sarah Joyce Sarah Joyce Gearinger, age 72, of Duluth Georgia passed away on Wednesday, February 13th of pancreatic cancer. She was born February 6th,1947 in Reo, Mississippi, to the late Willie Howell and the late Eva Howell as the fourth of five children. She graduated from Shaw High School and continued on to receive a Nursing Degree from Georgia College and State University. Sarah worked as a Registered Nurse at several hospitals throughout Georgia during her 30 year career. She was very involved in ministry at Duluth First United Methodist Church. Sarah was a member of the Forum Sunday school class and a Dinner Belle member of United Methodist Women. She also was a Stephen Minister who helped to begin their Caregivers United Support Group. She also loved serving at Wellspring Living and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her friend David Beasley, Sarah is survived by her sister, Anne Crews and her children, Mona Ayers her husband Tom and their children, Nicole and Nolan; and Sanderson Crews his wife Imelda and their children Isabel and Samantha; her sister Pat Gray her husband Tommy and their son Chris his wife Shay and their son Michael; her nephew Jamie Rutledge his wife Mari and his children Grace and Ryan. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Jane Howell and Peggy Rutledge. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on March 2nd at Duluth First United Methodist Church. C. Kay Fuino will be officiating the service. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. on March 2nd at Duluth First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Duluth First United Methodist Church 3208 Duluth Highway 120, PO Box 699, Duluth, GA 30096. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary