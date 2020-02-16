|
GILSTRAP, Sarah Funeral Service for Ms. Sarah Sue Gilstrap of Conyers, GA, will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, 11 AM, at Emmanuel Community Church, 1400 Hwy. 212 SW, Conyers, GA 30094 with Senior Pastor Dr. Eric Suddith, officiating. Eulogist Reverend Hillman Graves. Interment Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Visitation TODAY from 12 - 6 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy. 138 SE, Conyers, GA 30013. (770) 285 - 6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 16, 2020