GREEN, Sarah "Betty" Sarah Elizabeth (Betty) Robbins Green, 93, of Rome and Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Addie & Clay Tavormina following a long-term illness. Born in Rome, Georgia, she was the daughter of Robert Lucious and Addie Sarah Woodall Robbins, growing up in her beloved North Rome community. Betty truly loved Rome as her hometown. In addition to being the one of the sweetest people that ever lived, Betty enjoyed a lifetime of caring for her family. She was a longtime member of the North Broad Baptist Church in Rome and later the North Peachtree Baptist Church in Dunwoody. Preceding Betty in death are her husband, Willis Bryant Green, Sr., her parents as mentioned, eight brothers and sisters and her daughter in law, Glenda Elizabeth Edge Green. Surviving are her children, Bryant Green, Jr. (Glenda), Gainesville; Michael Green (Shannon), Coastal, GA; Robert Green (Liz), Dunwoody; and Addie Tavormina (Clay), Sandy Springs. Betty's continuing family includes five grandchildren, Bryant Green III (Leslie), Philip Green (Laura), Chase Green, Candace Johnston (Rob), and Lindsey Cambardella (Mario). Eight great-granddaughters are Meghan Green, Isabella Green, Jacqueline Green, Elizabeth Green, Abby Green, Caroline Green, Aubrey Johnston, and Perry Cambardella. Betty's name affectionately became "Honey" with the birth of her grandchildren, a name that accompanied her throughout her remaining life. Honey was the perfect Mom, being a role model parent and grandparent for her children. Honey's favorite place in life was on the floor, playing with her grandchildren. She was a loving, supportive wife for her husband, setting the example to all that knew her. Her husband, Bryant Green, was quick to remind his children that their Mother loved them very much and they always needed to respect her and love her in return. They did. She was the definition of the word Mother. She set the standard for kindness, selflessness, giving, encouragement and support. Time changed nothing except to make her better, more dear. Most people never knew the beautiful music that she could create from a piano. She was modest, humble and soft spoken. Our Mom taught herself how to play the guitar, she taught herself how to paint with oils and she created Braille manuscripts for the blind. She always put others first, being a Southern lady in every sense of the word. Honey's visitation will be on Thursday, February 7, 2019 beginning at 1:00 p.m. and her funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. at H.M. Patterson Funeral home at 173 Allen Road in Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary