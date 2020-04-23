Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Sarah House


1935 - 2020
Sarah House Obituary
HOUSE, Sarah Jane Ms. Sarah Jane House, age 84, of Gadsden passed away on April 21, 2020. Sarah, who went by Jane, moved to the Atlanta area in the seventies. She worked at CDC for most of her career and attended Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker where she made several good friends. A few years ago, she moved back to the Gadsden area where she grew up and had several friends. She loved to travel and for her retirement trip in 2005, she went to Hawaii. She is survived by her son, William House, who resides in the D.C. area, her daughter, Michelle House, who resides in Madison, AL, and her niece, Cindie Wisener Hekekia, who resides in Gilbert, AZ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker, GA or First Baptist Church Rainbow City in Rainbow City, AL.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 23, 2020
