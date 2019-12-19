|
HUGHES, Sarah Sarah Hughes, 42, passed away on December 7, 2019. Sarah is survived by her parents, Steve and Nora Hughes of Vinings; her sister, Laura Poppink of Woodside, CA; her boyfriend, James T. Glass, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Sarah graduated from the Trinity School, Pace Academy, and the University of Colorado, Boulder in 1999. Sarah loved Boulder and worked there for several years at KBCO. Sarah loved her AA friends and appreciated their love and fellowship. She also enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, and animals, especially dogs. Sarah held a wide variety of jobs. She was known for her work ethic, her ability to connect with everyone, and especially her kindness. A celebration of Sarah's life will be held on Sunday, December 22 at the Pace House in Vinings - 3057 Paces Mill Rd., 30339. Visitation will begin at 2 PM, the service at 3 PM, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA or MARR Treatment Center, 275 W. Pike St., Lawrenceville, GA 30046.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019