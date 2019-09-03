|
|
LOOPER, (GRIFFIN) Sarah Sarah Griffin Looper passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by loving family, on August 27, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born to and preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Johnnie Griffin of Druid Hills, and was a lifelong resident of Dekalb County. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Dr. Joseph W. Looper, whom she met while attending the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry; her daughter Donna, son Joe and his wife Pam, grandchildren Sarah Chamberlin and her husband John, Scott Tukey, Stephanie Looper, Joseph Looper, and great-grandchildren Henry and Emma. As an active volunteer throughout her life, Sarah was an advocate for improving access to dental health and was dedicated to making the lives of others and her community better. She served as an elder in her church, was the President of the Women's Auxillary to the American Dental Association, President of the Junior League of Dekalb County, and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Callanwolde Foundation, an organization that was instrumental in the acquisition and development of the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center. Sarah was also actively involved in party politics at the local, state and national levels, serving twice as a delegate to Repulbican National Convention. Known for her warm smile, Sarah was passionate about her faith, her many friendships, the Atlanta Braves, Tennessee Volunteer Football, Lady Vols Basketball, and traveling the world. She was a wonderful wife and a devoted mother, but the role she loved most was being grandmother to and hearing of the accomplishments of her four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 6, at Decatur Presbyterian Church, (205 Sycamore St., Decatur) with visitation and a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sarah's memory to Threshold Ministry at Decatur Presbyterian Church or to the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.asturner.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 3, 2019