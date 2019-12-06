Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Israel Missionary Baptist Church
071 Hosea L. Williams Dr.
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Sarah McKinnie-Shivers Obituary
MCKINNIE-SHIVERS, Sarah Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Sarah McKinnie-Shivers, of Atlanta, GA will be Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11 AM; Israel Missionary Baptist Church, 2071 Hosea L. Williams Dr., Atlanta, GA. Rev. W. C.. Neal, Officiating. Rev. Robert Welch, Eulogist. Interment, Resthaven Cemetery. She is survived by three sons; Edward Ronald McKinnie, Eric Ricky McKinnie, and Willie 'Chuck' Shivers (Rebecca); two daughters, Janice McKinnie and Fatima Wesley. Viewing today from 4 - 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758 - 1731
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2019
