1/
Sarah Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MURPHY, Sarah Ann


Sarah Ann Murphy, age 84 of Atlanta, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. Mrs. Murphy was a longtime Atlanta resident having graduated from Sylvan High School in the Capital View neighborhood. She was an expert homemaker supporting her husband's career with General Motors. She had also worked as an executive secretary. Her motto was "Do Not Waste Joy." She personified that motto throughout her life by bestowing joy to others with small acts of kindness like sending cards other than on special occasions, or a small package just because she knew it would bring happiness to the receiver. Mrs. Murphy was an enchanting Southern lady whose charm and warmth left an impression on many people. Mrs. Murphy was preceded in death by her brother Edwin Gerald Stucki. Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Arthur Frank Murphy, daughters Kathy Murphy West (Gerald) of Smyrna, Kelly Ann Murphy of Canton, brothers Wilfred Lee Stucki of Clarksville, Ronald Lamar Stucki of Ft. Myers, Florida, grandchildren Walker Gaines West, Gage LeConte West, Murphy Alex Stark, Ireland Kathryn Stark. No memorial service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to the Weinstein Hospice www.jewishhomelife.org/weinstein-hospice/ Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467

.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna
2950 King Street S.E.
Smyrna, GA 30080
770-435-4467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Carmichael Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved