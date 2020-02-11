|
FORDHAM (MYERS), Sarah Sarah Mathis Myers Fordham, 91, of Jasper, Georgia passed away February 9, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1928 to the late Hines and Bertha Mathis. She grew up in Milstead area and was actively involved in a number of churches. Sarah Jo retired from the United States Postal Service. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Parker Myers; daughter, Phyllis Richardson; and her grandson, Patrick Corrales. She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Pat) Corrales of Jasper, Georgia; son-in-law, Jim Richardson of Fayetteville, Georgia; grandson, Jamie (Krisi) Richardson of Fernandina Beach, Florida; and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Mollie Richardson. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta with Pastor Jim Hardy officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00- 1:00 PM prior to the service at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , . Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 11, 2020