Sarah Rees

REES, Sarah Lynn Loosier A most cherished and devoted wife, mother & best friend, Sarah Lynn Loosier Rees, 69, left us to be with our Lord on August 11th. She was surrounded by her family in her home in Cullowhee, NC. Sarah was born in Memphis, TN. Her father being a jazz musician they moved around the southeast during much of her childhood. They settled eventually in Atlanta, GA where she graduated from St Joseph School. Sarah had two sisters, a brother and more than 30 first cousins. She loved music which sparked interest in Gary Rees, a pianist working with her dad. They were married in 1974 and had four children together and eventually 8 grandchildren. She worked many jobs from the Forsyth Sheriff's Department, Fulton County Records Department to retiring as a lunch lady from South Forsyth Middle School. She loved nothing more than her family and making them happy with laughter. Her hobbies included reading, recipe gathering and spoiling her 8 grandchildren. Sarah was everyone's favorite, an excellent cook, event planner and all around jovial soul. She was preceded by her sister, Rita Loosier, niece Hannah Rubenstein, brother John Loosier and parents Helen Wood Loosier of Sylva, NC and Carl Loosier Jr or Decatur, AL. She is survived by her husband, Gary Rees, daughters,Laura Dowda and Catherine Sapp, sons, Paul and John Rees, sister, Carla Loosier, nieces Danielle Miller, Rebeca Kapala and Emma Rubenstein and hundreds of treasured family and friends.



