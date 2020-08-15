1/1
Sarah Rees
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REES, Sarah Lynn Loosier A most cherished and devoted wife, mother & best friend, Sarah Lynn Loosier Rees, 69, left us to be with our Lord on August 11th. She was surrounded by her family in her home in Cullowhee, NC. Sarah was born in Memphis, TN. Her father being a jazz musician they moved around the southeast during much of her childhood. They settled eventually in Atlanta, GA where she graduated from St Joseph School. Sarah had two sisters, a brother and more than 30 first cousins. She loved music which sparked interest in Gary Rees, a pianist working with her dad. They were married in 1974 and had four children together and eventually 8 grandchildren. She worked many jobs from the Forsyth Sheriff's Department, Fulton County Records Department to retiring as a lunch lady from South Forsyth Middle School. She loved nothing more than her family and making them happy with laughter. Her hobbies included reading, recipe gathering and spoiling her 8 grandchildren. Sarah was everyone's favorite, an excellent cook, event planner and all around jovial soul. She was preceded by her sister, Rita Loosier, niece Hannah Rubenstein, brother John Loosier and parents Helen Wood Loosier of Sylva, NC and Carl Loosier Jr or Decatur, AL. She is survived by her husband, Gary Rees, daughters,Laura Dowda and Catherine Sapp, sons, Paul and John Rees, sister, Carla Loosier, nieces Danielle Miller, Rebeca Kapala and Emma Rubenstein and hundreds of treasured family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved