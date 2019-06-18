RUNGE, Sarah Ann Sarah Ann Runge "Sally" died on Sunday, June 16, 2019. The Atlanta native was born on September 9, 1986. She graduated from The Lovett School in Atlanta and attended Auburn University where she studied fashion design and production. Sally's eclectic talents and creativity and her keen sense of humor endeared her to all who knew her. Sally radiated love and happiness for her friends and family, and her joy was infectious. Sally worked in the fashion industry in New York for seven years. After the birth of her nephew Collier, Sally returned home to Georgia to be closer to him and her family. She is survived by her loving mother, Gay Gunter; her devoted father, William H. Runge, III (Lorie); sister and best friend, Jen Runge Cunning; brother-in-law, Kevin Cunning; and the apple of her eye, her nephew, Collier whom she loved with all of her heart and his "Rari" will be dearly missed. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Road NW in Atlanta with The Reverend Pam Driesell officiating with a reception to follow. Sally and (Pam) Rev. Driesell shared a special friendship and the family wishes to thank her for her love and guidance. A private family burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sally's memory to The Agape Center, 2210 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Savannah, GA Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 18 to June 19, 2019