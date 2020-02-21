|
SIMMONS, Sarah Parker 11/28/1936 to 02/19/2020 Sarah was born in Ludowici, GA to Carrie and Willie Parker. She had three brothers; Billy Parker (Glenna), Charles Parker (Linda), and is survived by her loving brother, Dan Parker (Janice). She graduated with honors from both Ludowici High School and Piedmont Nursing School in Atlanta. Sarah practiced as a caring RN for over 30 years. Her most important desire was to serve and to help others. Later, she was proud to work for and support Dr. Carl Hartramph and Dr. Paul Black, for more than 20 years. It was in her role as Head Nurse in the emergency room of Dekalb General that she met and married the love of her life, Dr. John Webb Simmons. Dr. Simmons passed in 2014. She and Webb were constant companions and active in their community and at Briarlake Baptist Church. For over 35 years, Sarah was a member and actively involved with the women's adult Sunday school class. Sarah was recognized as a truly great hostess and southern cook for her many family members and friends. To be invited to her home for any occasion included a full southern gourmet meal prepared with great ease and grace. She and Webb enjoyed working together in their flower garden at their home in Decatur. She was a self-taught flower arranger, using the flowers from her garden, winning many awards and recognition. She was eager to share her home grown arrangements with family, friends, neighbors and especially with the sick. Sarah is survived by her stepchildren, Dr. John Webb Simmons IV (Holly), Paige Simmons Rabren, and Alice Simmons Gepp (Randy) She also is survived by several grandchildren, Heather Simmons Clark (Ryan) (Ariana and Zoe - great-grandchildren); Allison Simmons Diesch (Scotty), Anna Simmons Bray (Justin), Wes Smith and Dylan Rabren, as well as her beloved Parker nieces and nephews; Lynnah Parker Welch (Jimmy), Bill Parker (Michelle), Stephen Parker (Regina), Charlie Parker (Angie), Charla Parker Ellerbee (Clay), Claudia Parker Burdulis (Matt), Daniel Parker (Callie), and Christine Sarah Parker Thombley (John). In addition, there are 16 great-nieces and nephews who loved and respected their beloved Aunt Sarah. Sarah lived a very full and loving Christian life even though her last 10 plus years included some health challenges. She was known to never complain regardless of her circumstances. She answered to Webb's favorite, "Red Head", Aunt Sarah, and at Park Springs where she spent her last years simply as Sweet Sarah. Sarah and her family would like to thank all of her Care Givers and friends, too numerous to name, at Park Springs and in her church. The family would particularly like to thank Shanista Collins for her constant and faithful care Sarah often called her the sister she never had. Thanks also goes to Everneda Moore for her long and caring attention. The family would also like to thank Vivian Pappas, her hairdresser who fixed her hair for over 35 years. In fact, for the last several years, Vivian drove to Park Springs to make Sarah look proud and pretty. Sarah's longtime loyal and beloved minister, Dr. Tommy Ferrell, will officiate at 11 AM, on Saturday, February 22, at Briarlake Baptist Church. Burial will be immediately following the service at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be her wonderful and loyal lady friends and spouses from her Sunday school class. If you care to make a donation, in lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in her name to Briarlake Baptist Church, 3715 Lavista Rd., Decatur, GA 30033, SARAH PARKER SIMMONS. Arrangements are by A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, Georgia. asturner.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2020