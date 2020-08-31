1/
Sarah Snyder
SNYDER, Sarah It is with great sadness that we announce that Sarah Snyder, age 96, died peacefully on August 29, 2020, in Atlanta. Sarah is survived by children; Gary Snyder (Ellen Monk), Dr. Larry (Rene) Snyder, Marilyn (David) Flemming. Grandchildren; Nikki (Randy) Weisburd, Dr. Marla (Jeff) Barkoff, Robyn (Jonathon Shirley) Flemming, Tim Flemming, Justin Snyder (Danielle Wolfe). Great-grandchildren; Hilary Weisburd, Ryan Weisburd, Emmett Barkoff, Raina Barkoff. Burial will be at Anshe S'fard Congregation Cemetery in Akron, Ohio on September 2, 2020, at 1 PM. Arrangements through Dressler Funeral home in Atlanta and Gordon Fleury Funeral Home in Akron, Ohio. Donations can be made to the William Breman Jewish Home.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Burial
01:00 PM
Anshe S'fard Congregation Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
