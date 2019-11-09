Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone United Methodist Church
Sharpsburg, GA
Sarah Wallace Obituary
WALLACE, Sarah J. Mrs. Sarah J. Wallace, deceased spouse of Joe L. Wallace, of Sharpsburg (formerly Cliftondale) departed her earthly journey on Nov. 7, 2019. She attended the University of West Georgia and graduated from The University of Georgia in 1952 with a B.S. in Elementary Education. She taught for 29 years with the Fulton County Board of Education, retiring as a Primary Lead teacher. Professional affiliations included: National Education Association, Georgia Education Association, and Alpha Delta Kappa. She was predeceased by her spouse of 51 years, Joe L. Wallace, parents Bill and Jewie Jordan, brothers: J.E. Jordan, Jack Jordan, and her first born grandson, Andrew Jeffrey Wallace. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Terry Wallace of Fayetteville, Jon and Anita Wallace of Newnan; grandchildren, Scott and Kristen Wallace, Amy and Ben Culwell, Jennifer Tutton, Rebecca Bradley, Brandyn Walker; 7 great-grandchildren: brother Bill Jordan of Rome and sister Carolyn Banks of Jonesboro. Visitation will be held a Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairburn from 5 PM - 7 PM, on Sunday, Nov. 10. Funeral Services will be conducted at Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Sharpsburg at 11 AM, on Monday, Nov. 11, with Pastor Scott Pickering officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 9, 2019
