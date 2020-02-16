|
SIMS, Savannah Savannah Payton Sims "Savy", 23 of Atlanta, GA passed away on Feb 8, 2020. Savannah was born in Kingston, Jamaica on November 18, 1996. She spent her early years in FL and settled in GA. Savannah attended school in Flowery Branch. She graduated from Georgia State University 2019 with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing and Risk Management. Savannah was employed by St. Benedict's Episcopal School as a manager of Marketing and Communications Auxillary Programs Administrator. She also worked as an event planner and marketing advisor with Jennifer Langley Events. Savannah was outgoing, charismatic, and enjoyed helping others who were less fortunate. Savannah will be missed for her bright personality, baking desserts and unconditional love. Surviving are grandparents John E. and Krisana "Pia" Fardal, Mother Kristina Grace Sims (step father Michael), Father Rodney Sims (step mother Michelle), Sister Gabriella "Gabby" Sims, Aunt Kathy Robbins (husband Eric), Cousins Lauren and Carter Robbins, a Great Aunt and Uncle, and multiple second cousins. A Celebration of Life Service will be on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 1 PM, at the St. Benedict's Episcopal School. Flowers or contributions in memory of Savannah can be made to the St. Benedict's School or the Alzheimer's Organization.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 16, 2020