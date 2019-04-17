|
|
BISHOP, Scott Scott France Bishop, Esquire, resident of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Decatur, GA, passed away on April 3rd, 2019 of natural causes. He was born on February 11, 1971, the son of the late France Bennett Bishop, and is survived by his mother, Teresa Woodham Bishop of St. Petersburg, brother Glen Bishop of Clearwater, FL, and fiancé Donna Hall of St. Petersburg. Scott received a Juris Doctor degree from Valparaiso University School of Law in 1997, and a BS degree in Industrial Mgmt. from GA Tech. in 1993. Scott practiced law in Atlanta for many years and was an avid reader and animal lover who will be missed dearly by his family. He was a brilliant, kind soul with a wonderful sense of humor who has a mission in heaven. Interment will be held on Saturday, April 20th at 1PM at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Tifton, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 17, 2019