Services
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Crestlawn Memorial Park
Scott Butler Obituary
BUTLER, Scott Elliot Scott Elliot Butler, age 62, of Atlanta, GA died Sept. 28, 2019. He loved, and was loved, by many. Survivors include his son, Seth Butler (Atlanta, GA); mother, Sheila Butler (Boynton Beach, FL); and, brother, Cory Butler (Boynton Beach, FL). Sign online guest book at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta. A graveside service will be held on Oct. 2, 2:30 PM, at Crestlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 1, 2019
