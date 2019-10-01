|
|
BUTLER, Scott Elliot Scott Elliot Butler, age 62, of Atlanta, GA died Sept. 28, 2019. He loved, and was loved, by many. Survivors include his son, Seth Butler (Atlanta, GA); mother, Sheila Butler (Boynton Beach, FL); and, brother, Cory Butler (Boynton Beach, FL). Sign online guest book at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta. A graveside service will be held on Oct. 2, 2:30 PM, at Crestlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 1, 2019