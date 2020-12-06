1/
Scott Gilbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GILBERT, Scott Jay

Scott Jay Gilbert, 73, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home in Sandy Springs, GA. Born on October 14, 1947 in Miami, FL, Scott was the eldest child of the late Lawrence and Shirlee (Harris) Gilbert. Scott was raised in Miami until his family moved to Atlanta where he graduated from Dykes High School. Scott attended the University of Tennessee, then went to work for his father and uncle's business Sunbrand Corporation. Scott is survived by his children Melissa (Gilbert) Hardison, Marla Gilbert, and Wendi (Gilbert) Van Eldik and her husband Travis Van Eldik and their children, William and Benjamin Van Eldik. In memory of Scott and his mother Shirlee, donations can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association: https://www.alz.org/. Or you can plant a tree in his memory through Shiva: https://www.shiva.com/trees-for-israel/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved