GILBERT, Scott Jay
Scott Jay Gilbert, 73, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home in Sandy Springs, GA. Born on October 14, 1947 in Miami, FL, Scott was the eldest child of the late Lawrence and Shirlee (Harris) Gilbert. Scott was raised in Miami until his family moved to Atlanta where he graduated from Dykes High School. Scott attended the University of Tennessee, then went to work for his father and uncle's business Sunbrand Corporation. Scott is survived by his children Melissa (Gilbert) Hardison, Marla Gilbert, and Wendi (Gilbert) Van Eldik and her husband Travis Van Eldik and their children, William and Benjamin Van Eldik. In memory of Scott and his mother Shirlee, donations can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
: https://www.alz.org/
. Or you can plant a tree in his memory through Shiva: https://www.shiva.com/trees-for-israel/
.