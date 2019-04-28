Services
Scott Harris BERSON

Scott Harris BERSON Obituary
BERSON, Scott Harris Scott Harris Berson, 41, from Tucker, Georgia and recently Charleston, SC, died April 24, 2019. Scott is survived by his father, Lee Berson and stepmother Shelley Berson; his brother, Jeremy Berson; his aunt and uncle, Deborah and Harry Rodgriguez; cousins, Pepi and Natalie; and step-uncle, Ivan Freedman. Scott is preceded in death by his mother, Susan Denberg Berson; his grandparents, Max and Pepi Denberg, and Joe and Lillian Berson. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 30, at Crest Lawn Memorial Park at 3pm. Arrangements by Dresslers Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 28, 2019
