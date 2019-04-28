|
|
BERSON, Scott Harris Scott Harris Berson, 41, from Tucker, Georgia and recently Charleston, SC, died April 24, 2019. Scott is survived by his father, Lee Berson and stepmother Shelley Berson; his brother, Jeremy Berson; his aunt and uncle, Deborah and Harry Rodgriguez; cousins, Pepi and Natalie; and step-uncle, Ivan Freedman. Scott is preceded in death by his mother, Susan Denberg Berson; his grandparents, Max and Pepi Denberg, and Joe and Lillian Berson. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 30, at Crest Lawn Memorial Park at 3pm. Arrangements by Dresslers Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 28, 2019