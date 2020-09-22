1/
Scott Hemmerly
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEMMERLY, Scott William Scott William Hemmerly, 42, born November 5, 1977 in Columbus, OH, died September 16, 2020 in his home in Marietta, Georgia. Scott joins in heaven his grandfathers Henry Dalton and Dean Hemmerly Sr, grandmother Bonadine Hemmerly, his uncle Edgar Hemmerly and his aunt Donna Hemmerly. He is survived by his beloved wife Euriel Hemmerly and son Emmanuel, his father and mother William Scott Hemmerly and Paula (Dalton) Hemmerly, sister Adriane and husband Kevin Wainscott, his grandmother Doris Dalton, his father and mother-in-law Bannister Mazagwu and Eucheria Mazagwu sister-in-law Adaobi Onyido, brothers-in-law Ugochukwu Oramalu, sister-in-law Ezinne Ofodeme, and brother-in-law Onyedikachukwu Oramalu. He was a devoted husband and father, and honor graduate of The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY and a First Level Sommelier, certified by the Master Guild of Sommelier. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Scott loved his Ohio State Buckeyes as much as he loved to cook. He enjoyed the outdoors whether hiking or working in his yard. As Author, he expressed his passion for cuisine, in his book, The Heart of a Chef. His greatest love in life is his Wife Euriel and Son Emmanuel. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 2950 King Street, Smyrna, GA. 30080. Family and friends are welcome to a gathering immediately after service, in the reception building located at the rear of the main chapel. Gone too soon. Those wishing to honor his life may contribute to his sons 529 College Fund by visiting his website https://theheartofachef.net/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved