Scott Nienow, age 58, passed away October 27, 2020 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He is survived by his wife Andrea and his brothers-in-law Brian and Brad Gage and their families, and was preceded in death by his in-laws, Dr. & Mrs. Melvin Gage, and his older brother, Mark.



In Atlanta, where Scott spent much of his adult life, he is survived by his parents, Ron and La Verne Nienow, his sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Keith Brooks, his sister-in-law Teresa Nienow, and his nieces and nephews, Jacob Nienow, Meredith Nienow, Katharine Mills, Justin Motter and Brittany Motter, and rheir spouses and children.



Scott was a member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Atlanta and was an active volunteer in many of their ministries, where he not only served, but developed many life-long friendships.



Scott spent his childhood and teen years growing up in Ft. Wayne, Indiana where he attended Holy Cross Lutheran School, Concordia Lutheran High School and started his freshman year at Hillsdale College in Michigan. In his sophomore year he started school at Central College in Pella, Iowa where he first met his wife-to-be, Andrea, who was also a student there, and he graduated from Central with a degree in political science.



Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 7th at 3:00 PM at the Chapel of Memories at Cedar Memorial Cemetery Park. Cedar Memorial will host an electronic obituary and a link to live stream the services due to current Covid conditions.



In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Scott's name to either Central College in Pella, Iowa or to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 731 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308.



