Resources More Obituaries for Scott Ray Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Scott Ray

Obituary Condolences Flowers RAY, Scott Askew Dec. 20, 1929-May 4, 2019 Scott Askew Ray, 89, passed away Saturday morning, May 4, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Scott was born December 20, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia to parents Clark and Ophelia Chastain Ray. He married his wife, Mary McClenon, on March 15, 1952 while serving proudly in the United States Army. He served from 1951 to 1954. They started out their wonderful life together in post-war Stuttgart, Germany where they had many adventures. Scott was a college graduate of Emory University as well as Emory Law school. He enjoyed a long law career in corporate and real estate law in Atlanta where he and Mary raised their three children. Scott was a lifetime member of Peachtree Christian Church. He served there as a deacon, elder and later as Chairman of the Board of Trustees. At the time of his passing he was a trustee emeritus. He was also a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution serving a term as President of a local chapter. One of Scott's greatest gifts to his posterity was the passing of his love of history to his children and grandchildren. Scott was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be remembered for his generosity, calmness, and wisdom. He will be most missed for his kindness, warmth, and love. Some of Scott's happiest moments were spent with family and friends on his boat "Mary Queen of Scott", whether it be water skiing on Lake Lanier or exploring Georgia's Inter-Coastal Waterway. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary McClenon Ray, and grandson, Jon Paul Livaditis. He is survived by his son, Harry Bruce Ray (married to Minnie Alice Ray) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, daughter, Carol Ruth Ray Livaditis (married to Elias John Livaditis) of Dawsonville, Georgia, son Paul Chastain Ray (married to Georgeann Wright Ray) of Las Vegas, Nevada; twelve grandchildren, William Scott Ray of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Jason Daniel Ray of Savannah, Georgia, Cindy Marie Keele of Bountiful, Utah, Melissa Nancy Smith of Victoria, British Columbia, Brian Clark Ray of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Jeffery Allen Ray of Ringgold, Georgia, and Christina Anna Herrera of Chattanooga, Tennessee (Harry and Minnie Ray parents), Alison Livaditis of Portland Oregon (Carol and Louis Livaditis parents), Jennifer Ray of Provo, Utah, Julieann Ray Selden of Salt Lake City, Utah, Kristen Ray Evans of Provo Utah, and Kevin Chastain Ray, serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Trujillo, Peru (Paul and Georgeann Ray parents); and seventeen great grandchildren. The memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in the Sanctuary of Peachtree Christian Church at Spring and Peachtree in Atlanta, Georgia. There will be a reception immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the or to Peachtree Christian Church. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries