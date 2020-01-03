|
|
SINK, Scott Sheldon Scott Sheldon Sink, 58, of Dacula, GA passed away on December 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held at the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Reverend McKay Caston officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour before the service. Scott was born in Winston-Salem, NC to Carl and Gwendolyn Sink on February 12, 1961. A graduate of Georgia State, Scott worked for GE, BellSouth, and Heraeus Tenevo. He was most proud of owning his own dental business for almost 20 years. He loved participating in his children's activities, from coaching various sports, being a band parent, and supporting them as a spectator. Scott is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 35 years, Tina, and his beloved children, James, Jonathan, Victoria (Josh) Stroud, and Mary Katherine. He is also survived by his father, Carl, his sisters and brothers-in-laws, Sherri (Ted) Moore, and Scarlett (Michael) Lopez, and numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Gwendolyn Sink. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020