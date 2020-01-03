Services
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
300 Simonton Rd. SW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 962-3100
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
300 Simonton Rd. SW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
300 Simonton Rd. SW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Sink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Sink


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Sink Obituary
SINK, Scott Sheldon Scott Sheldon Sink, 58, of Dacula, GA passed away on December 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held at the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Reverend McKay Caston officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour before the service. Scott was born in Winston-Salem, NC to Carl and Gwendolyn Sink on February 12, 1961. A graduate of Georgia State, Scott worked for GE, BellSouth, and Heraeus Tenevo. He was most proud of owning his own dental business for almost 20 years. He loved participating in his children's activities, from coaching various sports, being a band parent, and supporting them as a spectator. Scott is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 35 years, Tina, and his beloved children, James, Jonathan, Victoria (Josh) Stroud, and Mary Katherine. He is also survived by his father, Carl, his sisters and brothers-in-laws, Sherri (Ted) Moore, and Scarlett (Michael) Lopez, and numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Gwendolyn Sink. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tim Stewart Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -