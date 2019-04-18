Services
Bluffton Funeral Services
1011 E. Lanier Ave
Lanett, AL 36863
(334) 644-9448
TRIPPEL, Scott Scott Trippel (59) of Senoia Georgia passed away unexpectedly in Atlanta Georgia on April 14, 2019. Formerly of Land O'Lakes, FL. And Oak Forest, IL, he was the loving husband of Derender(nee Maddux),originally from Valley AL for 27 years. Scott worked as a Technical Salesman for Azelis Americas Services will take place at Bluffton Funeral Services, located at 1011 North Lanier Avenue in Lanett, Alabama, with memorial visitation services from 5:00 pm EDT until 7:30 pm EDT on Friday, April 19, 2019, and funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm EDT on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Graveside service will follow the service at Fairfax Cemetery located in Valley, AL. For online condolences please visit our website at www.blufftonfuneralservices.com. Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett, Alabama.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 18, 2019
