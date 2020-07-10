Secoriea Turner was killed during the July 4th weekend in Atlanta. She was 8.
The rising third grader at Kipp Ways Primary School, who would have turned 9 on Nov. 24, loved to post TikTok videos. She talked about being a nurse when she grew up, her family recalls.
She had a nickname, SeSe, but her mother preferred her real name, which came from her father's, Secoriey Williamson.
The family has set the funeral for 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15 at New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1690 Melrose Drive in Atlanta. Because of concerns about COVID-19, the service will be private and by invitation only. Read more
Services will be streamed at www.mbfh.com
.
However, the family encourages the public to attend the viewing, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Road S.W. Atlanta.
A GoFundMe page
has been established to help the family with expenses.
Atlanta film-maker Tyler Perry
has offered to pay for Secoriea Turner's funeralRead more about Secoriea Turner
