1/
Secoriea Turner
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Secoriea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Secoriea Turner was killed during the July 4th weekend in Atlanta. She was 8.

The rising third grader at Kipp Ways Primary School, who would have turned 9 on Nov. 24, loved to post TikTok videos. She talked about being a nurse when she grew up, her family recalls.

She had a nickname, SeSe, but her mother preferred her real name, which came from her father's, Secoriey Williamson.

The family has set the funeral for 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15 at New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1690 Melrose Drive in Atlanta. Because of concerns about COVID-19, the service will be private and by invitation only. Read more

Services will be streamed at www.mbfh.com.

However, the family encourages the public to attend the viewing, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Road S.W. Atlanta.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family with expenses.

Atlanta film-maker Tyler Perry has offered to pay for Secoriea Turner's funeral

Read more about Secoriea Turner on ajc.com
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 10, 2020
An innocent beautiful child who is with Jesus, May her life be forever celebrated.. Love & prayers for the family.
BENITA MOORMAN
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved