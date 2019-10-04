|
WOLFF, Selma Sanker Selma Sanker Wolff, 90, of Atlanta passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2019. Mrs. Wolff was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 65 years, Irwin Wolff and sister and brother-in-law, Muriel and Leonard Blumenthal. Survivors include her daughters, Donna Howell, Linda Pallay; grandsons, Matthew and Jonathan Howell; great grandsons, Hampton, Holden, Jameson and Maddox Howell; godchildren, Cheryl Willis, Jay Blumenthal; and cousin, Joel Brody. Graveside services will be Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Sam Kaye officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 4, 2019