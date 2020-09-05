RAWLS, Senella Thomas Mrs. Senella Thomas Rawls of Atlanta departed this life on March 4, 2020 at the age of 92. Mrs. Rawls was beloved and respected by all who knew her. Senella Rawls was born on September 5, 1927 in Vienna, GA, the youngest of 9 born to Charlie and Rosa Thomas. Mrs. Rawls studied English literature at Spelman College, class of 1949. While at Spelman, Mrs. Rawls met and married Elijah Daniel Rawls, a Morehouse student. They would go on to raise five daughters, Danielle, Raytheon, Melanie, Marla and Carmen. Mrs. Rawls taught in the Atlanta Public School system where she shared her passion for literature and had a positive impact on the lives of many students. She retired in 1990 to care for her stricken husband until his death in 2003. She was one of the founding members of Church of the Master United Presbyterian Church in Atlanta and an editor for The Atlanta Inquirer newspaper for many years. Mrs. Senella Rawls is survived by, in addition to her five daughters, 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Her family were unable to hold a formal memorial service for Mrs. Rawls due to the Coronavirus pandemic; however, her memory may be honored via donation in her name to Spelman College or Church of the Master, or by volunteering at an APS school. Cremation services provided by Murray Bros. Funeral Home, Atlanta, GA. Interment at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA.



