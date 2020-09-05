1/
Senella Rawls
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Senella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RAWLS, Senella Thomas Mrs. Senella Thomas Rawls of Atlanta departed this life on March 4, 2020 at the age of 92. Mrs. Rawls was beloved and respected by all who knew her. Senella Rawls was born on September 5, 1927 in Vienna, GA, the youngest of 9 born to Charlie and Rosa Thomas. Mrs. Rawls studied English literature at Spelman College, class of 1949. While at Spelman, Mrs. Rawls met and married Elijah Daniel Rawls, a Morehouse student. They would go on to raise five daughters, Danielle, Raytheon, Melanie, Marla and Carmen. Mrs. Rawls taught in the Atlanta Public School system where she shared her passion for literature and had a positive impact on the lives of many students. She retired in 1990 to care for her stricken husband until his death in 2003. She was one of the founding members of Church of the Master United Presbyterian Church in Atlanta and an editor for The Atlanta Inquirer newspaper for many years. Mrs. Senella Rawls is survived by, in addition to her five daughters, 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Her family were unable to hold a formal memorial service for Mrs. Rawls due to the Coronavirus pandemic; however, her memory may be honored via donation in her name to Spelman College or Church of the Master, or by volunteering at an APS school. Cremation services provided by Murray Bros. Funeral Home, Atlanta, GA. Interment at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved