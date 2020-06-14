Serena Chasteen

CHASTEEN, Serena Conn "Jan" Serena "Jan" Conn Chasteen quietly passed away on June 6, 2020. Jan was born in Brookhaven, Mississippi on January 2, 1932. She grew up in Monticello, Mississippi with her parents, Dewey H. and Martha M. Conn and her brother, Thaddeus Sharon Conn. Jan was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Doyle William Chasteen, Jr. She is survived by her children, Doyle William Chasteen III, Richard Stephen Chasteen (wife Shelley), and Sharon LeKay Spears (husband Danny). Her surviving three granddaughters are Lisa Ashley Chasteen, Sharon Spears Washington (husband Tinny), and Danielle Spears Harris (husband Blake). She is also survived by her nephew Jason Conn, her niece Rachel Conn Cole and their families. A memorial service will be held at Johns Creek Baptist Church at a later date to be announced. Inurnment will take place at the National Cemetery in Cherokee County jointly with her late husband, Doyle W. Chasteen, Jr. also at a later date to be announced. Jan's childhood home in Monticello was a large farm where she learned to be self sufficient and independent. Her father Dewey was the town Sheriff and her mother Martha managed the primary industry of the town, a lumber mill. She attended Mississippi College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1954, while playing the clarinet in the marching band. She also was an accomplished pianist and artist, especially watercolors and ceramics. She met the love of her life "D.W." on a blind date in 1951. He was serving in the Air Force, and she always said the day of the wedding was "one of the happiest days of her life". They settled in Chamblee, Georgia after living in Idaho, Florida, Kentucky and New Jersey due to various military assignments and business transfers. Jan enjoyed reading, playing bridge with friends, flower gardening, cross-stitching, quilting and particularly sewing. She helped establish the first kindergarten program at First Baptist Chamblee and served for several years as its' first director. She had a keen interest and knowledge in jewelry, enjoying her employment at Rich's Fine Jewelry department, which led to an opportunity to manage an independent business in that field. When she and Doyle retired they moved to Big Canoe where they were active in the chapel community, as well as the Friendship Force; hosting couples from other countries in their home. They moved back to Atlanta to be closer to their family and rejoined the congregation at Johns Creek Baptist Church (formerly Chamblee First Baptist). Jan fought the good fight for years against diabetes and dementia. She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal saviour as a young girl and is now eternally healed in heaven. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Johns Creek Baptist Church, or to Belmont Village Senior Living Johns Creek (Memory Care). These funds will be provided directly to the angels with servant hearts who provided loving, professional care to Jan in her last years.