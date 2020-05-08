|
BIAGIONI, Settembrina Armida Settembrina Armida Biagioni passed away on April 28 at the age of 96. She is survived by her two sons, Robert and Richard, six grandchildren, David, Mark, Emily, Steven, Teresa and Morgan, as well as ten great-grandchildren and many loving in-laws, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by Joseph, her husband of 52 years, and Andrew, her brother. She will be remembered as a warm, outgoing person, a wonderful cook who loved to entertain, and someone devoted to family. A private graveside service is planned at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to St. Andrew Catholic Church in Roswell, GA (www.standrewchurch.org) or the ().
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2020