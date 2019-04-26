Services
Shannon G. BRANDON

Shannon G. BRANDON Obituary
BRANDON, Shannon G. Mr. Shannon G. Brandon, of Ball Ground, Georgia passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Northside Cherokee Hospital following a brief illness. He was 61 years of age. A Celebration of Life service will be held later this spring or early summer. Please check the funeral home website for updates. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Cherokee County Humane Society, 5900 Bells Ferry Road, Acworth, GA 30102. Mr. Brandon was born August 18, 1957 in Alabama to the late William and Polly Parker Brandon. Mr. Brandon worked as the Business Development Manager with Alliance of Professionals & Consultants, Inc. of Atlanta. Mr. Brandon was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Shari Brandon; his daughter, Amber Couch (Jesse); one sister, Sharon Mooney (Hoyt); father-in-law Joseph Morales (Jane):, brother-in-law Joseph Morales (Leslie Pchola); two grandchildren, Adria Couch and Joseph Couch; two nieces, Heather Mooney Watkins and Rebecca Mooney; Online condolences may be made at www.poolefuneralhome.net
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2019
