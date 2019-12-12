Resources
JACKSON, Shannon Patricia Shannon Patricia Jackson, 44, entered into rest Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home Chapel, 1999 Hwy. 138 SE, Conyers, GA 30013. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home. W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 12, 2019
