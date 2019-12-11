|
JACKSON, Shannon Patricia Fairburn, GA- Shannon Patricia Jackson, 44, entered into rest Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, Dec. 12, at 11 AM at Gregory Levett and Sons Funeral Home Chapel, 1999 Hwy. 138 SE, Conyers, GA 30013. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 6 PM - 8 PM, at Gregory Levett and Sons Funeral Home. W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901, (706)722-6401.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 11, 2019