SCOTT, Sharie Sharie Scott, a resident of Snellville, Georgia, passed away on June 4, 2019 in her home at the age of 68 years as a result of a long-time heart failure condition. Sharie was a cake baker extraordinaire and taught many classes on making sugar art flowers for cakes and in competitions from her business Sweet Dreams Custom Cakes and Cake Decorating School. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 16 years, Steve Scott.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 7, 2019